Mina (MINA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.33 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $435.48 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00003360 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 760,793,060 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 759,890,525.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56287253 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $8,134,561.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

