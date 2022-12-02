Mitchell (Mitch) Taylor Buys 450,000 Shares of Kiland Limited (ASX:KIL) Stock

Kiland Limited (ASX:KIL – Get Rating) insider Mitchell (Mitch) Taylor bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$720,000.00 ($480,000.00).

Kiland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture activities in Australia. The company is involved in the management of timber plantations. It owns approximately 18,600 hectares of agricultural land in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. The company was formerly known as Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Limited and changed its name to Kiland Limited in October 2021.

