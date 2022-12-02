Mizuho Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $80.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

ONE Gas Stock Down 17.6 %

OGS stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

