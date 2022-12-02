MMCAP International Inc. SPC Cuts Stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMGA. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMGA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 4,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,210. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

