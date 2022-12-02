MMCAP International Inc. SPC Decreases Holdings in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,651 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Marblegate Acquisition were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATE. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GATE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 7,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

