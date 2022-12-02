MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 305,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167,644 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

Get Murphy Canyon Acquisition alerts:

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MURFW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MURFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.