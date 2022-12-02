MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 250,000 Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lessened its holdings in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 4.44% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRAC stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Friday. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.45.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

