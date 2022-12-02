MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 350,000 Shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its holdings in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.09% of Thrive Acquisition worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THAC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thrive Acquisition by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Thrive Acquisition by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

THAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 961,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

