MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 600,000 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 10.00% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,896,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,182,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,441,000.

ACAB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 157,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

