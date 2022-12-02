MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 600,000 Shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC reduced its stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLW – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SZZLW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.62.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a target business in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

