MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $9.22 Million Position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,276,000.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of YOTAU remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.
About Yotta Acquisition
Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yotta Acquisition (YOTAU)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.