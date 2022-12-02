MobileCoin Price Hits $1.15 (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. MobileCoin has a market cap of $85.11 million and $27.01 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00006733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 96.1% higher against the dollar.

MobileCoin Profile

MOB is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. The official message board for MobileCoin is medium.com/mobilecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

