Montag & Caldwell LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 946,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 112,919 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,830,000 after buying an additional 2,859,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 299,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,979. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.