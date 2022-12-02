Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 5.2%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.75. Approximately 1,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 108,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.
Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 5.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
