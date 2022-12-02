Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Cap of $186.49 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $186.49 million and approximately $32.34 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00079693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00060571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,485,226 coins and its circulating supply is 459,674,854 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.