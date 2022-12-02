Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

