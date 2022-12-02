Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek - Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek - Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.