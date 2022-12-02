Morgan Stanley Downgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Playtika to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Playtika Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

