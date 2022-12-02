Morgan Stanley Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $105.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 321,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

