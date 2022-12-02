MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.17. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 688.39% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.