Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW) Short Interest Update

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $48,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

