MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,628 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of MSCI worth $55,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 2.7 %

MSCI Announces Dividend

Shares of MSCI opened at $521.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $646.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.56.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

