Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 15.1% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Illumina worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,141. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.16. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

