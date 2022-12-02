Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.46 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Nano has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00004542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $103.19 million and $3.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,048.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00452460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00115741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00867869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00654184 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00247642 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

