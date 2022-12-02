Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

