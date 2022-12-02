Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $68.49 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

