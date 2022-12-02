Natasha Christie-Miller Buys 719 Shares of ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Stock

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) insider Natasha Christie-Miller bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £402.64 ($481.68).

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Price Performance

Shares of PGOO stock remained flat at GBX 53 ($0.63) during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,592. The company has a market capitalization of £154.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.32. ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.78).

Get ProVen Growth & Income VCT alerts:

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.