National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff Sells 900 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Howard Starkloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,727,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

