National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,373 shares.The stock last traded at $220.00 and had previously closed at $213.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a market cap of $809.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.97.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 124.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,192,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

