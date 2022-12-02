Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,302 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Autodesk worth $106,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $116,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.