Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 40,437 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $92,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,705. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.88 and its 200-day moving average is $236.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

