Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 96,401 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,401 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.24% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $127,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,330. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

