Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,176,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,016 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $98,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 872,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,653,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.