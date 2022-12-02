Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 623,106 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 351.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 623,106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $85,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,266,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,887. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.