Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 63,742 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,742 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $111,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,311,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,621,000 after purchasing an additional 141,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHR traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

