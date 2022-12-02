NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,685,900 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 4,809,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,369.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

NatWest Group Price Performance

RBSPF remained flat at $3.04 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

