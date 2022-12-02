Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Tops $3.06 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $200.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00125542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00225190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00045614 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,973,014 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

