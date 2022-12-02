Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $12.33. Navigator shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 483 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Navigator Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $950.86 million, a PE ratio of -241.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Navigator Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Navigator by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

