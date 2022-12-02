Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $12.08

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $12.33. Navigator shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 483 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Navigator Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $950.86 million, a PE ratio of -241.55 and a beta of 1.72.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
