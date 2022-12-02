Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NM shares. TheStreet cut Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Navios Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 78.6% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NM opened at $1.91 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The shipping company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.22 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 218.11% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

