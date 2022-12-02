Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.22 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00012020 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $40.22 million and $3.79 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,682,877 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

