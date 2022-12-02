NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGMS. TheStreet downgraded NeoGames from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Stock Performance

Shares of NGMS opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $344.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.82. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.