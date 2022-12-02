NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGMS. TheStreet downgraded NeoGames from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of NGMS opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $344.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.82. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.38.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
