Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $81.01 million and $1.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,911.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00450967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00853256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00649569 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00247644 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.