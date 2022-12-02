NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $465,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 141.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

