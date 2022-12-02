NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRSN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 6,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 11.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

