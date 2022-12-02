NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 149,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after buying an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

