NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 6,456 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 58.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 71.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,457.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 26,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $313.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

