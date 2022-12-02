NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $62.36 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $88.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.