NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

