NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,407,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,353,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,382,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,835,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

