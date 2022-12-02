NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 474.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 674.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fastenal by 35.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 475,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 123,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Price Performance

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

