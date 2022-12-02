NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

